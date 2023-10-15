Massive Brawl Pops Off Between San Francisco 49ers And Cleveland Browns

Somebody’s getting fined after this.

Before kickoff Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns — pretty much the entirety of both teams — got into a massive brawl which featured multiple key players from each side, including Deebo Samuel, Elijah Moore, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.

It was something that had me going, “OOOOHHH!!” especially when Deebo smashed Thornhill helmet-to-helmet.

WATCH:

“This is the worst thing that can happen for Cleveland. Don’t poke the bear!” The crew reacts to things getting chippy ahead of 49ers-Browns on FOX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8cza7Wf8x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Here are a couple of other clips of the fight:

Pregame fight just broke out at midfield between #Browns and #49ers. Officials rushed in to try to restore order pic.twitter.com/duEpzP8m9F — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 15, 2023

The Browns and 49ers got into a pregame scuffle. Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams, Elijah Moore and more involved. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9cRn5Y0KUI — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

As the Niners were leaving the field, a few players from the Browns were staring down San Francisco, including Thornhill, Anthony Walker Jr. and Matthew Adams.

The Browns were getting a good look at the 49ers as they walked off the field. Anthony Walker, Matt Adams and Juan Thornhill doing most of the staring down. #Browns pic.twitter.com/xgSKcVu3xx — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

Oh yeah, Deebo’s definitely getting a fine after that helmet hit — you know how sensitive the NFL is with that kind of stuff nowadays — as they should be. (RELATED: Tackle Of The Night: Moron Fan Gets Blasted By A Couple Of Boss Police Officers After Interrupting Auburn-LSU Game)

I’m all for the popcorn content — which this was — but be careful with the head stuff, Deebo.