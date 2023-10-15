Editorial

Massive Brawl Pops Off Between San Francisco 49ers And Cleveland Browns

Before kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns — pretty much the entirety of both teams — got into a massive brawl featuring multiple key players.

Somebody’s getting fined after this.

Before kickoff Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns — pretty much the entirety of both teams — got into a massive brawl which featured multiple key players from each side, including Deebo Samuel, Elijah Moore, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.

It was something that had me going, “OOOOHHH!!” especially when Deebo smashed Thornhill helmet-to-helmet.

WATCH:

Here are a couple of other clips of the fight:

As the Niners were leaving the field, a few players from the Browns were staring down San Francisco, including Thornhill, Anthony Walker Jr. and Matthew Adams.

Oh yeah, Deebo’s definitely getting a fine after that helmet hit — you know how sensitive the NFL is with that kind of stuff nowadays — as they should be. (RELATED: Tackle Of The Night: Moron Fan Gets Blasted By A Couple Of Boss Police Officers After Interrupting Auburn-LSU Game)

I’m all for the popcorn content — which this was — but be careful with the head stuff, Deebo.