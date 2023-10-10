‘Laugh Now. Cry Later’: Micah Parsons Blasts George Kittle For ‘Making It Personal’ With ‘F*ck Dallas’ Celebration

It’s hard to talk ish when you get blown out 42-10, but Micah Parsons is trying. Bless his heart.

I blogged Monday about the “F*ck Dallas” t-shirt celebration of San Francisco 49ers tight end George “Mr. Bud Light” Kittle, and I mentioned how “Cowboys fans (and the team at that)” are going to be stinging after that jab.

Yep, that was proven right in flying colors.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons clearly wasn’t happy with Kittle when speaking about him on Bleacher Report’s “The Edge.”

Parsons blasted Kittle, saying he made things “more personal than it had to be” when he flashed the anti-Cowboys shirt during the Niners’ blowout win.

“George Kittle had three touchdowns on us, and he posted this thing to IG,” Parsons said. “He said ‘F Dallas.’ I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be.”

He then followed that up by issuing a warning to Kittle: Dallas won’t forget what he did, and the team is already looking forward to the next game.

“Kittle’s my guy but [I’m gonna] say this: laugh now. Cry later. We got something for that. Just trust,” Parsons said. “If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal. That’s cool.”

WATCH:

Micah Parsons reacts to George Kittle’s “F–k Dallas” shirt from SNF 👀 (via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/ztdLJWLIcj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2023

42-10, Micah. Your “warning” doesn’t really have much effect when you’re on the receiving end of that.

49ers owned y’all dudes, man. Just take the L and keep it movin’ — self-inflicted embarrassment isn’t needed here. (RELATED: This Easily Has To Be One Of The Worst Interceptions In Monday Night Football History, Good Lord)

Juss sayin’.