Buffalo Bills’ Damien Harris Leaves Game In Ambulance After Scary Injury

Less than a year ago, the Buffalo Bills had to deal with the trauma of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

Fast forward to this season, and the Bills are once again having to handle an emergency medical event that happened during a nationally televised primetime game — this time with running back Damien Harris, who went down on the field with 3:15 to go in the second quarter and never got back up.

With the Giants up 6-0 and the Bills facing a third-and-1 situation from their own 34-yard line, Buffalo decided to run the ball with Harris picking up a one-yard gain before being dropped by New York linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Laying on the turf of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, a board was brought out to immobilize Harris and he was then transported to a local hospital by an ambulance.

While being loaded onto the ambulance, Harris issued a thumbs-up to the crowd, according to NBC’s broadcast.

Not much longer after leaving, Melissa Stark reported that Harris has a neck injury, but fortunately has movement in both his arms and legs.

Not only was it a scary scene, but it was surrounded by a ton of eerie as well, as things were very similar to the Damar Hamlin incident when the safety suffered cardiac arrest last December, requiring CPR before being taken to a hospital.

Inactive for the "Sunday Night Football" game, Hamlin was seen on the bench with his head down as he watched medical staff take care of Harris.

The Bills running back is in his first season with Buffalo following four years with the New England Patriots.