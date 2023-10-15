GOOD LORD! Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers Brutally Lays Out Raiders’ Davante Adams With Absolute Powerbomb Hit

When I yelled out, “GOOD LORD!,” when I first saw this hit … I just knew I had to blog about it.

And that because I need you guys to see this, because my God, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams got absolutely rocked Sunday by New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

During the first quarter, Peppers knocked Adams with a brutally vicious pop, so hard that it sent the ball up high — and I mean, high — which led to linebacker Jahlani Tavai scooping in a relatively easy interception.

Yeah, the Patriots might have lost, but not without leaving their mark on the game courtesy of Jabrill.

Just check out this bad boy of a smash:

Just an incredibly gorgeous hit by Jabrill Peppers.

It was funny, man. I had a slate of stories in my tabs that I was going through of what I wanted to write about, and when I got to this clip, I literally yelled out “GOOD LORD!” uncontrollably — disturbed my wife and everything — and that’s when I knew I had to write about this.

And it’s not even just the hit either, I love the beauty of the ball ricocheting up in the sky to truly show the impact of Peppers’ pop. Hm … Peppers’ Pop, sounds like a soda. Maybe an endorsement with Dr. Pepper in the works? (RELATED: Soon-To-Be Fined Tyreek Hill Comes Up With Easily One Of The Greatest Touchdown Celebrations In The History Of The NFL)

They already do glorious college football commercials:

I smell money. This is way too beautiful of a hit by Jabrill Peppers to have as just a regular football hit we forget about.