National Organization Of Pro-Hamas Student Groups Once Expressed Support For Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib

National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a nationwide pro-Palestine activist organization with chapters in elite universities across America, once expressed support for Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, archives show.

The National SJP is the umbrella organization for numerous campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine behind campus rallies in support of Palestine and the terrorist atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians. The National SJP’s conference materials for its November 2019 national conference appeared to express support for Reps. Omar and Tlaib because of their support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, web archives show. (RELATED: Pro-Hamas Black Lives Matter Organization Run By Radical California Professor Who Defended Louis Farrakhan)

“Support for the Palestinian cause is increasing within mainstream politics. The election of progressive representatives, including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who openly endorse the Boycotts, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, demonstrates this shift. This reflects a critical juncture in the history of the solidarity movement, as calls for justice are permeating traditional spaces of power,” the webpage for the conference reads.

“The solidarity movement must amplify these calls, not only by pushing for policies that demand the end of the Israeli occupation, but also by firmly challenging the notion that justice for the Palestinian people can be attained within a Zionist framework,” the webpage adds.

Several BDS organizations have been linked to Palestinian terrorist groups, and Jewish organizations have accused the movement of anti-semitism. The BDS website accuses Israel of “settler colonialism” and “apartheid” for its treatment of Palestinians.

The National SJP posted a “call to action” Sunday, urging its campus chapters to mobilize for a “day of resistance” on Oct. 12 to support the “liberation” of Palestine. The National SJP website states that it has more than 200 student chapters on campuses across the country.

“Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance: across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity, taking with it the facade of an impenetrable settler colony and reminding each of us that total return and liberation to Palestine is near,” National SJP said in its announcement.

“This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors,” the group added.

SJP chapters on college campuses including George Mason University, Hunter College, New York University, Ohio State University, the University of Illinois and Harvard University are among those that have shared messages in support of Hamas, according to The Spectator.

THREAD: I will document every insane campus reaction to Palestinian terrorists butchering innocent Israelis here Please send me as you see them Here, “Students” for “Justice” in “Palestine” at @GeorgeMasonU will honor the terrorist “martyrs” (1/xx) pic.twitter.com/57IxefJQk9 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 10, 2023

The Arizona State University SJP chapter held a rally Sunday for “Palestinian liberation,” and the George Washington University SJP chapter held a vigil for Palestinian “martyrs” on campus Tuesday night.

Tlaib and Omar are two members of the “squad” group of progressive congressional lawmakers in the Democratic Party. A New York City socialist organization linked to “squad” members Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York promoted a pro-Palestine rally Sunday following Hamas’ terrorist invasion of Israel. Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman have since condemned the socialist group’s rally in public statements.

Tlaib and Omar have both been accused of antisemitism for statements related to Jewish people and the Israeli government. Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in February because of remarks she made in 2019 that were widely considered to be antisemitic. She said in January she “wasn’t aware” of age-old antisemitic tropes about Jewish people and money.

The terrorist attacks by Hamas have led to more than 1,000 deaths, including at least 22 American citizens, according to the White House and the State Department. Hamas killed an estimated 260 people at a music festival and Israeli soldiers have reportedly found babies beheaded by Hamas terrorists. Witnesses have described butchered bodies left by Hamas in its wake as the terrorist organization continues to hold hundreds of hostages.

Fox Reporter SCORCHES Rep. Tlaib On Whether Or Not She Condones Hamas’ Actions REPORTER: “Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads…Do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves?” TLAIB: “…” REPORTER: “You have NOTHING to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off… pic.twitter.com/wxOWidr6yR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2023

Omar condemned Hamas’ assault on Israel in a public statement Saturday and called for a ceasefire between both parties. Tlaib criticized Israel’s “apartheid system” and called for the U.S. to stop providing military support in a statement obtained by Detroit News. Tlaib told the Michigan Advance on Wednesday she did not “support the targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine,” and added that “[t]he fact that some have suggested otherwise is offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity.” A Hamas fundraiser linked to Tlaib accused Israel of bringing a “genocidal war” against Palestinians in response to the terrorist attacks, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

A Fox News reporter confronted Tlaib about Hamas’ atrocities Monday and the “squad” Democrat repeatedly refused to comment on the terrorist group’s slaughter.

Omar and Tlaib’s offices did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.