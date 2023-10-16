‘I Am So Sorry’: Pink Cancels Shows Due To Family ‘Medical Issues’

Pink announced on Monday that she is postponing two of her upcoming concerts in Tacoma, Washington, due to a family medical crisis.

In the message shared on Twitter, the singer extended her “sincerest apologies” to her dedicated fan base. The two shows, originally scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18, had to be postponed. Live Nation is working on rescheduling the postponed shows, the Grammy-winning artist further stated.

I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all. pic.twitter.com/zZNK8oqpGx — P!nk (@Pink) October 16, 2023

“Tacoma shows postponed: I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” her statement began. “Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.” (RELATED: Superstar Singer Pink Shares Heartbreaking Post After Vietnam Vet Father Dies Following Cancer Battle)

There’s no mention of how serious the medical issue is or whether or not it will impact any of her other upcoming tour dates. Pink is currently in the middle of a lengthy Summer Carnival tour, which started in June, and she was initially scheduled to tour across the United States through November, Hollywood Life reported.