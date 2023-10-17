Woman Claims Sleeping With 300 People In 365 Days Is ‘Empowering’

A young Australian woman claims she’s slept with 300 people in the space of a single year, according to an article published Tuesday.

Annie Knight is only 26 and has bedded at least 300 different people, according to an interview she did with Australia’s “The Kyle And Jackie O Show.” Knight sleeps with both men and women and meets most of her sexual partners on dating apps. She also has a roster of people she calls when she wants to have messy sex.

“I felt empowered afterward,” she claimed. “Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good.” Knight runs an OnlyFans account, and was fired from her career in marketing after her bosses caught wind of her activities, a lot of which is apparently filmed for fans to view at their leisure.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to get fired if someone found my OnlyFans,” she told another outlet. “There was a list of three reasons why I was fired basically … They said I falsely advised that I had a side business, didn’t ask for permission from the company to run the side business and that I had online pornographic images of myself and crude language that was against company rules,” she stated. (RELATED: We Asked People If They Would Date An OnlyFans Model, And The Answers Are Outrageous)

Having had my own experiences of a somewhat rock n’ roll lifestyle (absolutely nothing like Knight’s mind you), I truly believe Knight will live to regret her decisions. Or, she could use them to help other young women avoid her pitfalls. I hope she one day loves herself so much she doesn’t feel the need to give away her body to those who probably don’t even consider her existence enough to respect her.