Britney Spears Stuns Fans By Claiming She Aborted A Child With Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears made a bombshell revelation in her upcoming memoir, claiming she aborted Justin Timberlake’s baby.

Insiders with first-access to Spears’ unreleased book said that after she realized she was pregnant with Timberlake’s baby, the couple mutually made the difficult decision to get an abortion, according to TMZ. Spears said Timberlake was the love of her life, and the alleged abortion in 2000 haunted her.

Spears reportedly wrote that abortions were against her religion, and admitted her family also didn’t believe in abortion, but she and Timberlake eventually agreed it was the best course of action for them at the time.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day,” Spears wrote in her book, according to TMZ.

“This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she reportedly wrote.

She admitted since she and Timberlake were both just 19 years old at the time, they felt they couldn’t handle the responsibility of bringing life into the world, per TMZ. She reportedly indicated she was “conflicted” before ultimately making the decision to proceed with an abortion.

The famous young couple dated between 1999 and 2002, and Spears noted she thought she would end up marrying Timberlake down the road — a thought that ultimately did not materialize. (RELATED: ‘This Book Will Shake The World’: Britney Spears’ Memoir Is Nearing Release)

This is just one of many shocking revelations that have been leaked in advance of the book’s October 24 release date. “The Woman in Me” is believed to contain many additional bombshells never before shared with the public.