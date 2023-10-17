‘Dark Shadows’ And ‘The Incredible Hulk’ Star Dead At 84

“Dark Shadows” and “The Incredible Hulk” actress Lara Parker died Thursday in her sleep at her Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles, home. She was 84.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Caitlin Hawkins, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Tributes in the star’s memory immediately poured in, including one from the “Dark Shadows” co-star Kathryn L. Scott, posted to Facebook on Monday. “We could not have been more unalike, and therein lay the magic of our enduring friendship,” Scott wrote. “My thoughts are with her family in this sad time of grief and remembrance.”

Parker was best known for her role as the Witch Angelique Bouchard on “Dark Shadows”. Her character battled the vampire Barnabas Collins on the ABC series. Parker fully embodied her role on the show and went on to write four novels based on her character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott shared her connection with her colleague and dear friend through her social media post.

“We met as “Josette” and “Angelique” on Dark Shadows. . . that’s how many knew us, but we knew each other as friends and confidantes,” she said.

“For more than 50 years, our lives were intertwined through our mutual love of literature, writing and acting. While getting on with the ordinary stuff of life, we sought each other out for encouragement, support and a trusted sounding board.”

It is with great sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Lara Parker on 10/12/23 at age 84. Our beloved Angelique is very much loved and will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/eZRS6GG2Sc — Judy Purvis (@JudyPurvis15) October 17, 2023

Parker also starred in “Save the Tiger” in 1973 and “Race With the Devil” in 1975.

She appeared in various episodes of shows, including, “Medical Center,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Police Woman, Kolchak: The Night Stalker” and “The Incredible Hulk,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.(RELATED: REPORT: Details Surrounding Death Of ‘NYPD Blue’ Star Austin Major Revealed)

Her most recent involvement was her participation in the audio-only continuation of the “Dark Shadows” franchise.

Parker is survived by her second husband, Jim Hawkins, her children Caitlin, Rick and Andy, and daughters-in-law Miranda and Celia, as well as her grandson Wesley, and her beloved dog, Pearl.

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in on social media as the star’s long legacy in entertainment is remembered.