Top Staffer For Middle Tennessee State Football Arrested After Allegedly Exposing Himself To A Minor

Nic Woodley, who is the Director of Player Personnel for Middle Tennessee State University’s football program, was arrested Sunday after allegedly exposing himself to a minor and also resisting arrest, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Woodley has been suspended by MTSU, according to WSMV (NBC Nashville).

The college football staffer allegedly exposed himself to a teenager Sunday at a Target in Murfreesboro, according to WSMV.

“The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals,” read the arrest affidavit that was obtained by WSMV.

It’s also being reported that he attempted to run away from police when officers showed up.

Over the past five days, Woodley made a total of five trips to the Target before the incident Sunday, according to the authorities‘ investigation. The revelation triggered police to believe that other victims may be involved.

MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say https://t.co/IJY9z6g0RV — WSMV 4 Nashville (@WSMV) October 16, 2023

Chris Massaro, the athletic director for Middle Tennessee State University, issued a statement to WSMV.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Woodley is in his fifth season as a staffer for Middle Tennessee State, with the 2023 campaign being his first as the Director of Player Personnel, according to his bio that’s still featured on MTSU’s official website. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Arrested For Allegedly Not Paying Child Support: REPORT)

Before joining MTSU, Woodley was with Alabama — his alma mater — as a football student manager for six years.