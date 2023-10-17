Philadelphia Eagles Just Got A Bit More Dangerous With Julio Jones Signing

This isn’t your typical “washed up” veteran signing.

An outright legend with the Atlanta Falcons, superstar wide receiver and seven-time Pro Bowl selection Julio Jones has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, according to an announcement from the team Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Jones will reunite with A.J. Brown, his former teammate with the Titans who pushed Tennessee to make a trade for him back in 2021.

Philadelphia was forced to place wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury, which caused the Eagles to hold workouts Monday for Dezmon Patmon and Marquez Callaway. Ultimately, they decided Tuesday on Jones, who will now be on his fourth different team in four seasons.

Jones’ career receiving yards tally of 13,629 is the most out of any active NFL player.

We’ve signed WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/yMxM3tId9p — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2023

I’ve been seeing the chatter on social media about how the Eagles should have put a higher priority on boosting up their secondary rather than going out to sign a flashy piece like Julio Jones, but I like this move from Philadelphia.

Yeah, his past three seasons have been rough statistically, and he’s been dealing with some injury issues. But the thing is with Julio, not only is he coming into Philly fresh after not playing the first six weeks of the season, but he doesn’t have to perform like the old Julio. Most likely coming in as a WR3, all Julio has to do is give just a little bit to make an impact on an already potent offense. Plus, it gives Jalen Hurts another option, and a sexy one at that.

Yeah, you might be able to throw a bomb on the Eagles, but they’ll outscore your ass. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Hits Terrell Owens With His Vehicle After Argument In Pickup Basketball Game: REPORT)

I approve, Philadelphia.

But you already know for this Sunday’s game against my Miami Dolphins…

IT’S GO PHINS!