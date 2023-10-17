Man Allegedly Hits Terrell Owens With His Vehicle After Argument In Pickup Basketball Game: REPORT

Terrell Owens — a former NFL superstar wide receiver who is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — was hit by a vehicle Monday after having an altercation with an unidentified male while playing pickup basketball in the area around Calabasas, California, according to police who told this information to TMZ.

Fortunately, the 49-year-old Owens didn’t need any medical attention, according to police, who said that the man allegedly drove his car into Owens’ knee.

Authorities are currently investigating a report for assault with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made, according to TMZ.

Owens has not publicly addressed the situation as of yet.

In 2018, the legendary wide receiver was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Playing 15 seasons in the NFL, Owens suited up for each the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, tallying a total of 15,394 career yards with 153 touchdowns off 1,078 passes.

Owens is ranked No. 3 on the NFL’s all-time list for both receiving yards and touchdowns, and also comes in at No. 8 in terms of catches.

