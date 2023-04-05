‘Blood All Over The Place’: 911 Audio Of Tekashi 6ix9ine Attack Released

The 911 audio recording of the attack on Tekashi 6ix9ine in an LA Fitness gym on March 21 has been released.

A gym employee can be heard detailing the scene to the dispatcher. “Some guys, they just jumped one of the members in the bathroom, and there’s like, blood all over the place,” the female employee told the 911 operator. “Do you need a paramedic?” the dispatcher asked. The employee could be heard asking the famous artist if he required medical attention, but he declined. “Ah, no,” she said to the 911 operator. The dispatcher went on to ask a series of questions to assess the scene.

“Do you need a paramedic?” he asked. “No.” The dispatcher then asked whether any weapons were involved in the attack. She reported that there hadn’t been any weapons used.

“Where are the people right now?” the operator asked. The female caller answered that the suspects were outside of the gym.

“How many minutes ago would you say?” the dispatcher asked.

“Like 2 minutes,” the employee said.

“Alright do you have a description of them?”

“Ah no, but its three guys, they’re still in the parking lot right now,” she said.

“Are they by a vehicle?”

“Um idk I don’t think so,” she said.

The dispatcher continued to ask questions about the scene and quickly determined that Tekashi was still inside of the gym but declined medical attention at the time.

“Alright and are you sure he refused EMS?” the operator said.

“Yeah, he says he doesn’t need the paramedics,” the caller said.

“Do you have a description of the subjects that hit him?” the operator asked.

“No I don’t. We have security cameras so we can look at them and see if we can see them,” she said. (RELATED: Arrests Made In Vicious Beating Of Tekashi 6ix9ine)

The call ended without any panic or confirmation of medical attention, but it was later reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine was seen by medics and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to TMZ.