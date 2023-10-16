One Of America’s Greatest Pastimes — If Not The Greatest — Is Gloriously Being Added To The Olympics

FOOTBALL, BABY!

Yeah, it might not be the violent football in the NFL and college that we love and adore, but it’s still pretty cool that flag football is being featured as an official Olympic sport — yes, you read that correctly, football is in the Olympics!

This coming after the International Olympic Committee on Monday approved flag football to be in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, also including other sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse, cricket and squash.

While baseball- softball, lacrosse and cricket will be returning, both flag football and squash will be making their debuts in the Olympics. All five games — with baseball and softball being a combination — were voted in as a single package. Across 90 IOC members, only two voted “no.”

The beautiful thing about this whole situation is the fact that NFL players might end up playing, so not only are we going to have football in the Olympics (which is already fantastic in itself), but we might have our pros involved.

It would also come along with crazy expectations and pressure for players. We’ll already be guaranteed on paper to win the gold to begin with because of how huge football is here, but if you’re throwing NFL talent into the mix, then oh yeah … we’re definitely gonna need to win the gold. And if we don’t, it’ll be a complete bust.

It’ll be like basketball, the fact that they better win the gold or be prepared to get crapped on in the press, but it’ll be even bigger with it being football. That spotlight will be MASSIVE … the Olympics mixed in with the National Football League … MASSIVE. (RELATED: Massive Brawl Pops Off Between San Francisco 49ers And Cleveland Browns)

Quite frankly, it sounds fun as hell, where we either get a gold medal or great blogging content — I’m game!