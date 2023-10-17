EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott To Kick Off Bus Tour In Key Early Nominating State

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential campaign will launch a “Good News Bus Tour” in the key early nominating state of Iowa on Friday, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

The bus tour kicks off several events across Iowa this weekend through Tuesday, beginning with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ annual tailgate in Iowa City and a tailgate with Sen. Chuck Grassley at the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, according to Scott’s campaign. Scott will also hold meet and greets in Maquoketa, Indianola and Creston, and will make stops in Des Moines, Cedar Falls and Griswold.

“The Good News Bus Tour will bring our positive, optimistic message to caucus-goers across the Hawkeye State,” Scott said in a statement. “Iowans are ready to end the Biden retreat, stand loyal with our allies, and protect the American dream for the next generation. We have good news, we just need a President willing to speak the truth and share it.”

Scott will also participate in the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s Presidential Candidate Forum during the bus tour, according to the campaign. Iowa’s 2024 GOP caucus is set for Jan. 15. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott Drops Ad In Key Early State Slamming Men In Women’s Sports, ‘Liberal Indoctrination’ Of Kids)

Look at you, Waterloo! Iowa always shows up strong. See y’all again soon! pic.twitter.com/uJWttD4CGN — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) October 13, 2023

The senator announced his bus tour just days after third quarter fundraising totals revealed his White House campaign brought in $4.6 million, and ended with $13.3 million cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission filing. Scott has the second largest amount of campaign cash in the GOP primary field, second to only former President Donald Trump.

An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll released on Oct. 12 found that Scott has 4% support in the key early state, following Trump at 15%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 17%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 11% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 5%. Another recent survey, conducted by CBS News/YouGov and released in late September, showed Scott polling at 6%, tying with former Vice President Mike Pence for fourth.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 15, indicates that Scott has 2% support, behind Trump with 58.1%, DeSantis with 13.1%, Haley with 7.7%, Ramaswamy with 6%, Pence with 3.8% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 2.8%. All other 2024 GOP hopefuls garnered less than 1% support.

