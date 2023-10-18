7-Year-Old Student Killed In Double Murder-Suicide

A seven-year-old student was killed Monday afternoon in a double-murder suicide in DeKalb County.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, murdered the child and a 49-year-old woman before committing suicide, police said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

7-year-old boy killed in double-murder suicide in DeKalb County https://t.co/zv3yLvlSg7 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) October 18, 2023

“When there’s a kid involved, you automatically know there was an innocent life taken,” said GG Stovall, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, per the outlet.

Police found three bodies when they arrived at the scene after receiving a call around 3:00 p.m., the outlet reported.

The young victim was a student at Sagamore Hills Elementary School, which sent a letter to parents on Tuesday informing them of the murder, Fox 5 reported. School counselors were made available to students and staff, per the outlet. (RELATED: California Lottery Winner Killed In Double Murder-Suicide In Oklahoma, Reports Say)

“It is with deep sadness I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our students,” said Dr. Karen Williams, the principal of the school, according to Fox 5. “As a strong and caring school, we know many of you will want to help somehow. I will keep you informed if any assistance is needed.”

The relationship between the victims and the suspect remains unknown. There is no information available revealing how the victims were killed.