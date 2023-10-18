Not All Paragliders Are Terrorists, Guys

Pop star Alicia Keys was forced to issue a statement on Tuesday after she went viral for an ill-timed Instagram post the previous day.

Keys posted a photograph of herself in a green leather jacket on Monday, along with the caption “what would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth,” before adding, “I’ve had my eyes on paragliding,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The post came just days after Hamas terrorists paraglided into a music festival in Gaza, where they slaughtered over 250 unarmed civilians. Members of the terror group also kidnapped and raped many of those who survived the initial attack.

George Soros Defended Hamas In Horrendous Article | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Soros is the arbiter of chaos … and it’s so obvious. History will remember his role in every global problem. Disgusting. https://t.co/rmp1Th8NXI — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 13, 2023

Keys was immediately attacked online by commenters who assumed that her post was a coded message of support for the terrorists. “The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace,” Keys wrote on Instagram.

I feel like everyone is in the wrong in this situation. Keys, given current events, should know better than to post something so on-the-nose. And why is she even running her own social media accounts? Surely she must have a manager handling that stuff! (RELATED: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Publicly Fired Over Horrific Hamas Comments)

Across the Atlantic, a British woman made headlines when she had a full-on social media meltdown after spotting a few paragliders in the skies over Doncaster. “Take your twisted hatred somewhere else,” she wrote, later adding that she thought the paragliders were engaged in “some kind of scare tactic or protest.”

Ok, sure. Some pro-Hamas groups (looking at you, Black Lives Matter Chicago) did use images of paragliders to celebrate the terrorist attack. But come on guys, this public backlash is ridiculous. Paragliding and hang-gliding have been popular recreational activities for decades. Neither is synonymous with attempted genocide, so let’s not change that. Thank you.