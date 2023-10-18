EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Introduce Bill Redirecting Funds From Housing Illegal Migrants To Bringing Americans Home From Israel

Republican New York Rep. Nick Langworthy introduced legislation Wednesday that would redirect funding from housing illegal immigrants to bringing Americans home from Israel.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, entitled The Safe Way Home Act. The bill would specifically eliminate the Crisis Loan Program and require the State Department to make sure Americans have the resources they need to get out of war zones. It would also transfer funds away from the Department of Homeland Security’s Shelter and Services Program. The program uses taxpayer dollars to provide housing for people who are in the U.S. illegally.

“In the wake of the barbaric terrorist attacks in Israel, the United States must do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens in the region,” Langworthy told the Caller before introducing the bill. “While the Biden Administration continues to spend millions to house illegal immigrants, they’ve left Americans in Israel to fend for themselves, only offering a loan for tickets on foreign airlines.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republican Introduces Legislation To Block Biden’s $6 Billion Payment To Iran)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The Safe Way Home Act will redirect resources from illegal immigrants to bring our own citizens home from conflict areas,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cotton Demands DHS ‘Immediately Deport’ Foreign Nationals Who Express Support For Hamas Attacks)

Thus far, the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has led to the deaths of over 1,200 people in Israel, including women and children. At least 30 Americans have also been killed.

Langworthy was joined by Reps. Donalds, Weber, Steube, Malliotakis, Cammack, Lamborn, Tenney, Balderson and Stefanik as original cosponsors.