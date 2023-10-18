‘Lustful Eyes’: Famous Rapper Explains Why He’d Turn Down $250,000 To Perform For LGBT Crowd

Famous rapper Yung Joc said he’d refuse $250,000 to perform for an LGBTQ audience, despite never having been paid that much for one performance.

Yung Joc spoke about his decision to turn down the offer during an interview with VladTV, posted online on Tuesday.

“$250,000 ain’t shit to somebody who wear that shit on their neck,” he said, before admitting he hasn’t received that lump sum payment for one performance before. “Hey, you can’t buy me, ’cause I already don’t agree with it,” he said, referencing the LGBTQ community.

Yung Joc said he was already facing some issues in his life and wanted to make sure he “treads lightly” with this topic, but then proceeded to defend his decision to turn down a quarter million-dollar payout for one night’s work because it was connected to the LGBTQ crowd.

Yung Joc proceeded to state, “I’m standing strong and firm on this.”

“I don’t believe in that shit. If you choose to do that, that’s you, just don’t project it to my kids, don’t project it to the youth, let these kids get a chance to become who they are before you pushing this lifestyle on them,” he said during the interview.

“The highest I might have got was $110,000” he said.

“I have nothing against the LGBTQ people, but I may just not understand, I may not be in the know enough to feel comfortable enough to do this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yung Joc (@joclive)

“Maybe I don’t wanna be comfortable with this lifestyle. Is that ok? Is that ok to say?” he said.

He further expressed his inability to perform for a crowd that had beliefs that didn’t align with his own. (RELATED: Fans Throw A Sex Toy At Lil Nas X During Lollapalooza Set)

“I may not be comfortable rapping this song, and this man is looking at me with lustful eyes with his nipples out, with lipstick on, rapping my lyrics to me,” he said.

Yung Joc began mimicking dramatized gestures and facial expressions.

“I mean it just might not work like that,” he said.