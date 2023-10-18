Quentin Tarantino Visits Israeli Army Base

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino attended an Israeli army base in a statement of solidarity.

An image of Tarantino posing for a photograph with Israeli soldiers was posted to twitter October 13 and has recently been gaining traction online. The famous director stood proudly, giving the thumbs up and motioning toward the uniformed soldiers who surrounded him.

“Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale,” Israel War Room wrote in the caption of their tweet.

#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale pic.twitter.com/Vso6IgQlWa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2023

The 60-year-old filmmaker attended the military base to show support and encouragement for The Israeli troops who have been working to defend their country against Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the terrorist organization launched an organized, surprise attack in the southern region Oct. 7. Since then, more than a thousand Israelis have died, and reports indicate at least 200 people have been taken as hostages, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Quits Job To Fight For Israel)

Tarantino has been living in Tel Aviv with his wife, Daniella Pick. The two met in Israel in 2009 while he was attending the region to promote his film “Inglourious Basterds,” according to People.

Tarantino has not publicly posted about his trip to the military base on his own social media accounts.