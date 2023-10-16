Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Quits Job To Fight For Israel

Taylor Swift’s bodyguard left his high-profile post to go back to his homeland to join the Israeli army and fight Hamas.

He decided to head back and join the IDF in the wake of Hamas’ attacks, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I have a pretty great life in the US, a dream job, great friends, and a comfortable home,” the guard reportedly said to Eran Swissa of Israel Hayom. “I didn’t have to come here, but I couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes.”

The bodyguard preferred to remain anonymous during the interview and shared his message of support for Israel and encouraged others to do the same.

“Don’t stand by and do nothing,” he said. “Don’t be on the wrong side of history.”

The guard made an impassioned statement about his motivation to defend his country amid the terrorist attacks.

“It would be an insult to animals around the world to call these terrorists ‘animals,'” he told Swissa, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“They killed and butchered families in their beds along with the family’s pets and in the end also burned down their houses. Try to imagine this happening in your neighborhood, or to your family,” the guard said.

This is not the first time the guard has drawn attention from fans. He was praised for demonstrating his exceptional skills while guarding Swift in the summer, before fans knew he had ties to the Israeli army.

A video showed the guard’s precision and heightened sense of awareness as he protected the pop star from objects being thrown toward her. (RELATED: ‘We See You’: State Of Israel Blasts Gigi Hadid After She Criticizes Their Treatment Of Palestinians)

“Taylor Swift’s fans demand a raise for this bodyguard as he steals the show at Kansas City,” the fan that shared the video on social media said.

“That man just scanned a thousand people in the crowd in six seconds, six seconds flat. Whatever Taylor Swift’s paying him, it’s not enough,” another fan said.