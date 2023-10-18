Security Hilariously Stopped Tyler Seguin From Entering ‘Restricted Area’ Because They Didn’t Recognize Him: REPORT

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin has been an NHL staple for well over a decade.

As one of the sport’s more recognizable stars, he must have been shocked when T-Mobile Arena security guards didn’t recognize him and wouldn’t let him enter the stadium prior to his team’s Tuesday game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Video obtained by the Daily Caller shows stadium security blocking Seguin from entering the venue while he attempts to prove his identity by comparing his NHL headshot with his actual face.

The six time all-star even puts on his best picture day cheese to convince the guards, to no avail.

The hilarious saga ended when, moments later, the Stars’ team bus pulled up with Stars coaches and veteran wing Jamie Benn, and Seguin was ultimately admitted into the stadium, a witness told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: ‘Kiss Your A** Twice’: Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Reports McAfee Pays For Rodgers Interviews)

This is truly comical. Tyler Seguin has arguably been one of the best players in the NHL this past decade. He signed an eight year deal with the Stars in 2018 worth more than $78 million, per Spotrac. He won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. I know Vegas is a relatively new franchise, but c’mon guys, respect the legends of the game!

All joking aside, he didn’t seem too miffed about it, as he logged an assist and a couple shots on goal in his team’s shootout loss to the defending Stanley Cup Champion Knights, per ESPN.

His wife Kate even poked fun at him on her Instagram story, writing, “I swear it’s meeeeeeee *smiles ear to ear*.” She also called him “The cutest husband in the whole wide world.”

Adorable.