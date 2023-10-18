Trump Announces Endorsement In Pivotal West Virginia Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement with a post on Truth Social; Justice faces a primary challenge from Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, who announced his candidacy in November for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. “Big Jim Justice, the governor of the Great State of West Virginia (I LOVE WEST VIRGINIA!), is BIG in every way, but especially in his wonderful HEART!” Trump posted. (RELATED: ‘Have Plan B Ready’: Manchin Does Not ‘Rule Out’ Third-Party Presidential Bid)

“Strong on the border, our Great Military & Vets, CLEAN COAL & Energy Dominance, Stopping Inflation, & Protecting our Second Amendment, Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!!!” Trump, who won West Virginia by large margins in the 2016 and 2020 elections, said.

Justice holds a 13% lead over Manchin, 41% to 28%, in a hypothetical matchup according to an Emerson poll conducted from Oct. 1-4. Manchin leads Mooney 37% to 31% in the same poll.

“I’m endorsed by @realDonaldTrump,” Justice posted on X. “I’m the only American First Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia. I need your support to win this race. #WVSen.”

I’m endorsed by @realDonaldTrump. I’m the only American First Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia. I need your support to win this race. #WVSen Can you pitch in $5 tonight>>> https://t.co/yJgRC0x8cv pic.twitter.com/wLYjomRlGT — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) October 18, 2023

Justice, a former Democrat who switched to the Republican Party in 2017, endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential bid in July, saying, “The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden.”

Justice’s family was targeted by Biden’s Department of Justice who sued his family-owned coal companies in May over unpaid civil penalties.

Manchin narrowly won reelection in 2018 against Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrissey, and has said that he will make a decision on his future by the end of the year.

Mooney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

