‘Pee Diddy’ Trends Online As Diddy’s Girlfriend Admits She Likes Getting Peed On During Sex

“Pee Diddy” is trending online after rapper Yung Miami, the girlfriend of hip-hop artist Diddy, got drunk on her own podcast and admitted she enjoys being urinated on during sex.

The January 19 episode of Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast included a guest appearance by fellow rapper Trina, and the ladies started revealing a lot of personal information when the drinks began to flow. One of the drinking game questions asked if the women liked golden showers, a term used to describe urinating on someone during sex.

“I do,” said Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee.



Trina (whose real name is Katrina Taylor) was visibly caught off guard and posed the question again, seemingly in an attempt to identify whether she had really heard Yung Miami correctly. “Golden showers?” she asked. “Meaning when the guy pees on you everywhere? You like it?”

Yung Miami boldly and confidently confirmed her fetish.

“I just like it,” she said. “I don’t know, it just do something to me.” (RELATED: Diddy Unexpectedly Announces He Has Fathered A Child)

Yung Miami after Pee Diddy had a few beers pic.twitter.com/syVPADH8wu — Arslan (@thega1nz) January 20, 2023

The internet instantly exploded, with “Pee Diddy” — a pun on “P. Diddy,” a previous version of his moniker — instantly trending on Twitter. Fans quickly weighed in on what they had just learned about what happens behind closed doors between Diddy (whose real name is Sean Combs) and Yung Miami.

Memes immediately began flooding social media, mocking the couple’s urine fetish.