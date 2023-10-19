EXCLUSIVE: Private Pilot Successfully Flew Over Area 51 Without Being Intercepted, Awaits Punishment

A 70-year-old California man is waiting quietly for officials from the Department of Defense (DoD) to contact him after he flew his private plane over Area 51 out of curiosity, the Daily Caller has learned.

The private pilot successfully flew over the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) inside the Nellis Air Force Base, a highly classified military installation commonly known as Area 51, and is now awaiting punishment from authorities, he told the Daily Caller in multiple voice messages.

He flew over Area 51 in a slightly diagonal line around Emigrant Valley and Groom Lake inside Area 51, according to an open source flight record obtained by the Daily Caller. Area 51 airspace typically requires permission from air traffic control to enter because of its sensitive military contents.

The Daily Caller identified the private pilot by using pilot registration records and cross referencing the model of the plane. The man in question confirmed his flight over Area 51 to the Daily Caller and said he did it to test “frequencies” in restricted air space.

He told the Daily Caller he mostly saw desert and mountains in the restricted air space, with no signs of UFOs or alien life forms. He said the plane was not intercepted by military aircrafts despite Area 51’s notorious sensitivity and military exercises.

The man expects to be in touch with the U.S. military because of the incident and believes his pilot’s license will be suspended after an extended bureaucratic process, he told the Daily Caller. The Caller is protecting his identity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The NTTR is a Major Range Test Facility Base (MRTB) where advanced military training and tactical development takes place alongside research for the DoD and Department of Energy, according to the Nellis Air Force base.

“There are several agencies that have jurisdiction over various parts of the Nevada Test and Training Range. The U.S. Air Force controls the airspace over the range and roughly 2.9 million acres of land withdrawn for military use. Various organizations including the Department of Energy, Department of the Interior and private towns such as Rachel also manage portions of the land,” a spokesperson for the Nellis Air Force Base told the Caller in a statement.

“As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures. The Nevada Test and Training Range provides flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace to test and develop tactics as well as conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests; any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged,” the spokesperson added.

The CIA first acknowledged the Area 51 testing site in August 2013 when the agency complied with a public records request from George Washington University scholars, Reuters reported. (RELATED: US Government Is Tracking More Than 650 Potential UFO Sightings, Pentagon Official Says)

Area 51 was developed by the CIA in the 1950s to test U-2 reconnaissance planes and it was later used during the Cold War to develop the Air Force’s stealth capabilities, the documents obtained by George Washington’s National Security Archive show.

The predecessor to the Department of Energy officially added Area 51 to its Nevada testing site with a 1958 land use order, records indicate. The area is located roughly 80 miles north of Las Vegas, Nevada, and covers roughly 38,000 acres or 60 square miles of terrain.

Area 51 was hidden from the American public for decades and its secrecy has garnered widespread speculation surrounding the presence of potential UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

One example, the Roswell incident in 1947, revolved around a suspected UFO found outside of Roswell, New Mexico, that some believe was brought to Area 51 for testing and experiments. The reports of a flying saucer around Roswell generated mass speculation about UFOs at the beginning of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union, according to the National Air and Space Museum.

The Roswell incident continues to be a source of theorizing and speculation, as shown by the History Channel’s August 2023 “UFO Hunters” episode centered around the suspected UFO sighting.

The FBI initially believes the flying saucer spotted in Roswell was a weather balloon with a radar attached to it, according to a 1947 memo from the FBI’s Dallas field office. The U.S. Air Force later investigated the Roswell incident in the 1990s and concluded the flying saucer was from a balloon research project.

In addition, the Air Force investigation found that claims of alien bodies observed in the desert were either the result of test dummies from the research project or a combination of mishaps that tragically took the lives of Air Force personnel.

Three witnesses testified in July before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs

for a hearing related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs.

David Grusch, a whistleblower and former DoD employee, testified with two Navy veterans about suspected UAP encounters and the U.S. government’s alleged knowledge of them. Grusch also made explosive allegations surrounding the U.S. government’s alleged discovery of alien life forms and a widespread government coverup of such knowledge. His allegations remain uncorroborated.

The DoD launched a website in August with the goal of providing declassified photos and videos of resolved UAP cases in addition to other resources related to UAPs. The new website is run by the DoD’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office and was authorized as part of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

In late January and early February, a Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace for several days and traveled over sensitive military sites before being shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden. The balloon was made with commercial American technology and specialized Chinese equipment indicating it was part of a spy mission.

The DoD did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.