Scientists Find Aliens Could Very Well Be On A Mars Neighbor Planet (And It’s About Time I Get My Tin Foil Hat)

Martians have been living on Ceres the whole time — that’s my narrative and I’m sticking with it.

If you’re not aware, Ceres is a dwarf planet that’s located in the asteroid belt in the middle of Mars and Jupiter, with it being quite near Mars making it a neighbor of the alien-rumored planet.

Well, Ceres doesn’t only have the notoriety of being a neighbor of potential Martians, they might be the home of Martians themselves, or at least some kind of alien life, as a new study is pointing toward organic matter being present on the planet. And greatly at that, according to the research done by Terik Daly, who is the leader of the study and a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, via WION.

Organic matter was originally found on Ceres back in 2017, but scientists have now revealed that the presence of that matter could be a lot more widespread than they thought. In other words, they feel like the widespread presence could provide the needed resources to host life — alien life.

Scientists also think that a huge interior reservoir of organics could be on the planet, which would mean oxygen.

Dwarf planet Ceres could be a great place to hunt for alien life. Here’s why https://t.co/BGgBJ9cdtt pic.twitter.com/KS2EqroQGf — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 18, 2023

I KNEW THESE GUYS WERE REAL!

I’m just sayin’ … we have this little dwarf planet with organic matter all over it that could potentially mean that it’s hosting life, and it’s right beside Mars. (RELATED: The US Government Is Getting A Massive Amount Of UFO Reports With The Numbers Only Getting Higher And Higher)

I think we just got a step closer to proving the existence of aliens, more particularly…

MARTIANS!