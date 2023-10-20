Giorgia Meloni Separates From Partner Who Allegedly Suggested A Threesome To Another Woman

Conservative Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, announced on Instagram on Friday she’s separating from her partner after he was caught allegedly making lewd comments to other women, according to multiple reports.

Meloni’s partner of 10 years, Andrea Giambruno, was allegedly caught on a hot mic allegedly asking a colleague for sexual favors, according to TMZ. He allegedly also asked another female colleague, “Can I touch my balls while I talk to you?” La Repubblica reported.

Giambruno has been accused of several other sexually-charged conversations with women, including his alleged request for a “threesome, even a foursome,” according to TMZ.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here,” Meloni wrote to her social media page.

“I thank him for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Geneva,” she said.

Meloni slammed Giambruno for his alleged conduct.

“Our roads have long been divided, and it’s time to realize it,” she said.

She went on to note her devotion to her family, in spite of the breakup.

“I will defend who we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old who loves her mother and father, the way I could not love mine,” Meloni said. (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Brian Kilmeade Muttering ‘Dumbass’ After GOP Rep Votes For McCarthy)

The Italian Prime Minister signed off with a crisp message.

“Nothing more to say about this one.”

“Ps. all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that as much as the drop may hope to dig out the stone, the stone remains a stone and the drop is just water,” she wrote.