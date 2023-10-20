Staffer For GOP Sen. Katie Britt Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint In DC

A staff member working for Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night near Washington, D.C.’s, Kingman Park neighborhood, according to Fox 5 DC’s Allison Papson.

The staffer was walking from her parked car in the 1200 block of Maryland Ave NE when she was allegedly approached by the suspect. He reportedly pointed a black handgun in her face and said “give me your purse and keys,” according to a police report obtained and shared by Papson. The staffer has been identified as Amanda Peper, Fox 5 reported Friday night. (RELATED: Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside DC Apartment)

Senate staffer robbed last night on 12th St NE & Maryland Ave NE at 8:20pm. The victim works a scheduler in the office of U.S. Senator Katie Britt. She told police that she parked her car & as she was walking to her building, the suspect pointed a black handgun to her face. #MPD pic.twitter.com/8mPFBsOZpX — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 20, 2023

The suspect allegedly took the staffer’s purse and keys and drove off, fleeing east in her white Acura RDX, per the police report.

Besides allegedly losing her car, the staffer was also robbed of her phone, gold Apple MacBook and her Louis Vutton purse, the police report reads. (RELATED: And The Award For Highest Homicide Rate Of 2023 Goes To … The Most Obvious City Ever)

The Daily Caller reached out to Sen. Britt, who is in Israel with a bipartisan delegation of senators led by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Today, I’m headed to the Middle East with a bipartisan group of my Senate colleagues to see the situation on the ground firsthand, meet with leaders about regional stability, and show America’s unequivocal support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/CwDjXxByS1 — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) October 20, 2023

“We thank God that she is safe and sound after this terrifying incident, and we’re grateful to the Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and professionally responded to the scene,” Britt said in a statement cited by Papson. “Local elected officials in the District of Columbia have the responsibility not just to their citizens, but to the country, to step up and get a hold of the crime crisis ravaging the streets of our nation’s capital.”