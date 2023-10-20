Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gather Outside Of Prominent Dem Officials’ Homes, Office Buildings

Pro-Palestinian protesters in California gathered around Vice President Kamala Harris’ Los Angeles home and chained themselves to Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco office building on Thursday, reports showed.

Protesters from IfNotNow, a Jewish group “organizing” to “end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system,” gathered around Harris’s home for several hours while chanting “not in our name” and “whose side are you on,” according to a video the group posted to Twitter. A separate crowd of protesters from a different group chained themselves to Pelosi’s office while screaming “free, free Palestine,” KTVU Fox 2 reported. (RELATED: Professors Apologize After Making Antisemitic and Pro-Hamas Statements)

“We are here to call on Nancy Pelosi to sign the ceasefire resolution that’s in Congress right now, we are here to tell Nancy Pelosi that she has blood on her hands and to also call out $3.8 billion in funding that the U.S. sends to the Israeli military every year,” Violette Mansour, one of the protesters, told KTVU.

Biden’s unconditional support for Israel as Israeli officials threaten a genocide in Gaza is reckless and unconscionable. The aid he pledged to Israel will no doubt be used to commit war crimes. We need ceasefire and hostage release now, not fuel on the flames. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 20, 2023

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush from Missouri introduced a resolution that urges President Joe Biden to “facilitate deescalation” and to send humanitarian aide to the Gaza strip. It is backed by several Democratic politicians, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, according to a press release from Bush’s office.

Pro-Palestinian protests have occurred across the U.S. since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Oct. 7 against Israel. Several protesters who gathered at the White House on Monday were arrested after they attempted to scale the outer fence protecting the building, and others were arrested after they held a demonstration inside the Cannon House Office Building on Wednesday.

Three protesters also interrupted a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday regarding Biden’s nominee for the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Pelosi and Harris did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

