‘Blown Away’: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly ‘Falling In Love’ With New Beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is already falling head-over-heels in love with Travis Kelce as their hot new romance continues to develop, according to a Thursday report.

An unnamed source close to Blake Lively, who is a close friend of Swift, tossed around the “L” word during a recent conversation with Daily Mail. “She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way,” the source told the outlet. “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis.”

This is the exact moment Taylor Swift fell in love, Travis Kelce made the big play and did the Taylor Swift sign.

If you find a relationship better than this anywhere in the world, let me know.

You won’t!! pic.twitter.com/8uPU0klbwo — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) October 19, 2023

The 12-time Grammy winner has a colorful dating history, and has previously been romantically linked to a number of big names in the industry. However, there’s something different this time, and she is “‘falling’ hard” for the Chiefs’ star tight end, according to Daily Mail.

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors when Kelce publicly expressed his desire to meet the artist during his “New Heights” podcast. Swift then suddenly began appearing at his games, cheering him on alongside his mother and some gal-pals.

The pair were captured in their first PDA moment as they held hands on a date Saturday.

The source said Kelce and Swift’s budding relationship is fully supported by their families, and everyone seems to be rooting for their relationship to flourish.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at the #SNL Afterparty in New York City. pic.twitter.com/LACAuhyCvD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 16, 2023

Swift’s family is reportedly “fully supportive” of the couple, and Kelce’s family “adores her,” the source told Daily Mail.

Her friends are apparently “legit so happy for her,” and the famous singer’s closest network “really [feel] like she has finally met her match.” (RELATED: ‘She Also Thinks He’s Hot’: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly ‘Talk Every Day’ As Romance Heats Up)

Kelce seems to have flipped the script from what Swift is apparently accustomed to, which scored him some big points, according to the outlet.

“He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now,” the source told Daily Mail.