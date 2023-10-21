‘I Am Furious’: Company Mistakenly Demolishes Woman’s Atlanta Home

A woman from Atlanta, Susan Hodgson, said her family’s home was accidentally demolished.

Hodgson revealed that her house, which she had owned for over four decades, was mistakenly demolished. The company responsible for the demolition has yet to make any contact with her, as reported by Associated Press (AP) Saturday. It came to light when Hodgson received a call from a neighbor while she was away on vacation.

The neighbor asked her if she hired someone to tear their house down. Hodgson understandably responded with a resounding “no.” It was at that moment that she learned of what just happened while she was away. The entire house had been demolished, razed to the ground without any warning or prior notice, AP further reported.

“I am furious,” Hodgson told AP. “I keep waking up thinking, ‘Is this all a joke or something?’ I’m just in shock.”

Woman returns from vacation to find Atlanta home demolished https://t.co/FGxMfiAOPS — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2023

Hodgson said that the property had been boarded up and maintained for approximately 15 years, with ongoing efforts to keep it secure, the grass cut, and the yard clean. She has also ensured that taxes on the property were paid, maintaining the property’s legality and ownership status, the outlet added. (RELATED: ‘Sinister’: Police Arrest Georgia Men For Alleged Home Demolition Murder Plot)

In response to the demolition, Hodgson has taken the necessary steps, including filing a report with police and consulting with lawyers. However, the situation remains mired in uncertainty, leaving her and her family in a state of limbo.

“We’re still in this process of figuring out what to do,” Hodgson added. “We keep pressing in different directions to see if something is going to happen.”