Jim Harbaugh Is In Classic Dad Mode While On Vacation In Hilarious Viral Videos

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is winning life while on vacation.

His daughter Grace has been uploading videos of her dad on TikTok while on vacation, and he’s everything you could have ever hoped for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watching the videos is like watching a wild animal trying to adapt to a new environment. Check out some of the hilarious footage below.

Jim Harbaugh on vacation is everything I hoped he would be. That’s a man that is authentic as they come. He’s like every other dad I’ve ever seen on vacation at an airport.

He’s in high spirits, but you can tell that’s only the case because the food is arriving on time and nothing has gone wrong. As soon as a flight gets canceled, all bets are off.

If you asked me what Jim Harbaugh would be like while on vacation, I couldn’t have described it any better than what these photos show. It’s almost too perfect, and you know he’s not hamming it up for the cameras.

Most of the time, it looked like he didn’t even know he was being filmed.

Also, props to Harbaugh for bringing a book about building a legacy on vacation. Never change, Harbaugh! Never change!

H/T: BroBible