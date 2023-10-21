Rams Receiver Demarcus Robinson Robbed At Gunpoint Of Over $100,000 In Jewelry: REPORT

NFL star Demarcus Robinson, receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, fell victim to an armed robbery on the streets of L.A. late Friday night, according to reports.

The incident took place shortly after midnight outside a local hotel, leaving the 29-year-old athlete shaken and traumatized, as reported by TMZ Sports. Two unidentified assailants reportedly approached and pointed a gun at him, demanding he surrender his possessions. The culprits reportedly managed to take away a total of over $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The authorities have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.

Robinson’s journey in the NFL has been a storied one. He donned the Rams’ uniform this year after spending a season with the Baltimore Ravens and six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, per NBC Sports. Despite his extensive experience and expertise, Robinson’s current season stats were underwhelming. Over the course of five games, he has yet to receive any targets or make a single catch in his 17 offensive snaps, and has been a part of 23 special-teams plays.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed of over $100k at gunpoint in Los Angeles Friday morning, per @TMZ Cops were told that two men approached him with guns pointed and demanded he hand over his valuables — which included a pricey watch. Thankfully he… pic.twitter.com/fIBZBVnT3b — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 21, 2023

Robberies in Los Angeles are nothing new. Just last July, four taco stands in South Los Angeles reportedly fell victim to a string of robberies that occurred within a mere 90-minute window, as reported by FOX 11. The alleged perpetrators were armed and made off with cash in each of the four incidents. No physical injuries resulting from these events were reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect In Different Disguises Repeatedly Fails To Rob Los Angeles Store, Only Manages To Break Door)

One witness, Raul, who happened to be employed at one of the targeted taco stands, shared his accounts of the incident. He claimed that the alleged robbers pointed a gun at both fellow coworker’s chests and a customer’s head, leaving bystanders shaken and terrified. Upon discovering that the customer only had a cellphone, the alleged culprits reportedly seized it and threw it to the ground.