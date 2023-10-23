Morgan Wallen’s Latest Look Gets Epic Response From Fans

Morgan Wallen debuted his whole new look Saturday, and the response from fans was absolutely hilarious.

Wallen is world-famous for bringing back the mullet, probably the greatest hairdo for men ever invented. But instead of maintaining his branded locks, he went full skinhead in August. While the world reeled at first, the shockwaves echoing through seemingly every household in America, Wallen went about wearing a baseball cap ever since his clean shave.

At least … until Saturday. “I feel like you’re about to ask for my license and registration,” wrote one fan in response to Wallen’s revelatory post. And we can see why.

“Hope the audition for Reno 911 went well brother!” wrote another. “Last night we talked about your taxes, deductions, rates , and new class actions,” joked one more. Most of the jokes centered on Wallen looking like every other guy from your hometown, but is that really a bad thing?

Wallen is the biggest musician in the country and probably has more sway over public opinion than most politicians. His switching up his look to something this representative of the country is kind of a gangster move if you ask me. (RELATED: America’s Mullet Champion Has Harsh Words For Morgan Wallen)

Part of the reason the mainstream music and corporate entertainment industry avoids Wallen is because they see him as a “bad boy.” But now that his vibe will remind most women in this country of their husband, brother, and father, it will be even harder to stop Wallen’s winning streak.