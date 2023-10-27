Married Man Allegedly Attempted To Pay Prostitute For Threesome With His Miniature Horse

A married Washington state man allegedly tried to hire a prostitute for a three-way sexual encounter involving a horse, according to The Smoking Gun.

Jad Shipman allegedly attempted to give the escort $440 if she would “have sexual contact with him and his miniature horse,” according to The Smoking Gun. He allegedly propositioned the online escort, who reportedly goes by the name “Diane,” using an email that included the term “hotmare.” (RELATED: Private School Teacher Charged For Allegedly Soliciting Prostitution)

Shipman and “Diane” allegedly exchanged explicit messages, which she reportedly shared with authorities. Shipman allegedly told the escort that he desired to perform sexual acts with her and the horse, according to the outlet.

Shipman allegedly told the escort that he has had trouble finding a partner to help fulfill his sexual fantasies. “Last two gals I asked said it was noticeably outside their comfort zone,” he allegedly wrote, according to the New York Post.

When police arrived on the scene, they identified two miniature horses that reportedly belong to Shipman and his wife. In his interview with police, Shipman allegedly confirmed that he has had sexual contact with animals before, the NY Post reported. Shipman was arrested on Oct. 17 and released on $1,000 bail. He was charged with one count of first-degree attempted animal cruelty and another count of patronizing a prostitute, per the outlet.