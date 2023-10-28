Chicago Man Gets 88 Years In Prison After Sexually Assaulting Hotel Employee At Gunpoint

Authorities sentenced Julius Ramsey to 88 years behind bars after the Chicago man sexually assaulted a female employee of a suburban hotel in 2019, ABC7 Chicago reported.

The sexual assault occurred at Oak Brook’s Hyatt House before noon Sept. 9, 2019, when Julius Ramsey, 41, used a gun to force the female employee into a vacant hotel room and threatened to kill her, according to the outlet.

The victim managed to escape and called the police, who then found the gun in Ramsey’s hotel room and matched his DNA to a sample collected from the victim’s body, per the outlet.

Ramsey reportedly turned himself in to the police four days later. Prosecutors say the victim was sexually assaulted by Ramsey multiple times at the hotel, per the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Out Of Control’: Video Shows California Homeless Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman In Broad Daylight)

In May 2021, authorities found Ramsey guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said after the three-day-long trial, “I’m sure this experience has been very traumatic for the victim and I commend her for having the courage to face her attacker in open court.”

“The evidence in this case was overwhelming,” Berlin noted.

On Friday, Ramsey was sentenced 22 years for each of his four sexual assault convictions, as well as an additional seven years for sexual abuse. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85% of his sentence, ABC7 Chicago noted.