Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out Between Several Women At Posh Vegas Hotel

Chaos ensued as several women apparently attacked each other in a luxurious Las Vegas lobby.

Two videos captured the moment, with one showing a woman wearing a gold colored top pinning another in a black top and denim shorts on the lobby’s red carpet. The incident happened inside the Encore at Wynn venue, according to the Daily Mail.

A woman wearing a white top and pants, who appeared to be a friend of the woman in gold, interfered and apparently smacked another woman in the face.

Following a slap, one man can be heard saying “god damn.”

A man in a blue shirt then got in between two of the women and pulled one far away from the other. (RELATED: Brawl Breaks Out In California Toyota Dealership Between Managers)

In a separate Daily Mail video, the woman wearing white clothing was on a battery scooter and appeared to be trying to fight the woman in gold. The man in blue and a security guard stepped in and held the women back.

The security guard pinned the woman in gold to the ground and put her arms behind her back.

“Damn, that girl’s f*cked,” the man filming the video said as she was detained. It is unknown whether the women were arrested, the Daily Mail noted.