BOMBSHELL: Michigan Has Taken Back New Contract Offer From Jim Harbaugh Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations

Jim Harbaugh, the nine-year head coach for the Michigan Wolverines college football program, has reportedly been waiting for a new contract from the university that would have placed him on top of the Big 10. But according to a bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal, Michigan has decided not to move forward with a new offer.

The chatter regarding a new contract for Harbaugh has been going on in Ann Arbor for quite a while, prior to the sign-stealing allegations that currently surround the team.

But now, the school has changed their mind about giving Harbaugh a new deal — and a lucrative one at that — especially with the massive buyout that would be involved, with the WSJ reporting that Michigan no longer has any plans to offer Harbaugh nor his agent a fresh contract.

Stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, things have escalated for the Wolverines program since then with multiple investigations currently ongoing by the NCAA

So I guess it’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh is headed back to the NFL? (RELATED: Northwestern State Shuts Down Football Season, Head Coach Resigns After Shooting Death Of Player)

