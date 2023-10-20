Top College Football Program Under Investigation For Alleged ‘Sign Stealing’

The NCAA has opened an investigation into the University of Michigan’s football team for allegedly “sign stealing,” YahooSports reported Thursday.

The investigation of the Michigan Wolverines reportedly centers around NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 which states, “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited, according to a report by YahooSports. Although sign stealing is not technically prohibited under NCAA bylaws, if Michigan used in-person scouting to accomplish its goal, it would be a violation, according to the report.

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program,” the Big Ten Conference said in a statement. “The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation.”

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh denied any involvement in the situation and denied having any information on alleged sign stealing. (Top Staffer For Middle Tennessee State Football Arrested After Allegedly Exposing Himself To A Minor)

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signs, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” he said in a statement.

Jim Harbaugh statement pic.twitter.com/LX1C4twrMM — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 19, 2023

The University of Michigan and Harbaugh have already been in hot water with the NCAA after an investigation into the Wolverines’ Covid-era recruiting practices, which resulted in Harbaugh being suspended for three games.

Michigan is currently ranked number two in the AP college football rankings and will face bitter rival Michigan State on Saturday.