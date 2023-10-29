It’s A Wrap! Minnesota Vikings’ Season Is Over After Kirk Cousins Reportedly Suffers A Campaign-Ending Torn Achilles

Man, it’s gotta be rough to be a Minnesota Vikings fan.

And that’s because the bad luck of the Super Bowl title-less franchise continues, as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reportedly suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury during his team’s 24-10 victory Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN

Minnesota is “fearing an Achilles injury,” according to head coach Kevin O’Connell, with Cousins suffering it in the fourth quarter against the Packers. The quarterback will undergo an MRI to confirm a possible tear.

Only missing one NFL start in his entire career due to health reasons, Cousins’ injury forced the Vikings to use rookie quarterback Jaren Hall as his replacement, this after veteran backup Nick Mullens was placed on injury reserve after a back injury.

With Minnesota having a 24-10 advantage with 9:50 to go in the fourth, Cousins stepped up in the pocket on a third-down dropback, but his right leg buckled resulting in a Green Bay sack. Managing to stand up on his own after the fact, Cousins hopped off the field unable to place his right leg on the ground as he held it in the air.

Cousins was having a great day too, throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns off a 23-of-31 completion rate.

And to make it even worse, he was having the best season he’s ever had.

I just want all you NFL fans to know Kirk Cousins was FUCKING OWNING this year 18 passing touchdowns (1st)

2,331 yards (2nd)

Rough, just rough.

The Vikings started out a horrible 0-3 this season, and then fought their way back to .500 football currently sitting at 4-4 after Sunday’s win against the Packers, and with Cousins having a career year, it was looking like Minnesota was getting things together for a postseason push, and then BOOM!

This happens…

Heartbreaking: After learning of Kirk Cousins season ending injury the #Vikings locker room became extremely emotional. Multiple players teared up and were crying, that’s how much Kirk means to the team. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/bwV4GdfH69 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 29, 2023

I truly feel bad, man.

The Vikings’ zero rings streak continues, while Cousins suffers a major injury at 35 in a contract year, and we’re looking at the possibility of Minnesota being sent right back into irrelevance as a result with Cousins potentially headed to a new team in 2024. (RELATED: Happy Halloween: NFL Stars Bring Out Their Best Spooky Swag With Gameday Costumes)

Life came at the Vikings at an incredible rate Sunday — good lord.