REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Could Make Power Move For Dalvin Cook

And let the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes begin!

For seven years, the Dallas Cowboys rode with their former No. 4 overall draft pick Ezekiel Elliott as their starting running back. However, the Cowboys decided this offseason that it was time to move on from Elliott — and his massive contract.

At first, it appeared that Dallas already knew who Elliott’s replacement was going to be, slapping Tony Pollard with a franchise tag to have him remain with the franchise for the 2023 campaign (and going forward, pending a new deal). With the move being significant and Pollard being the best running back on the team the previous season, all signs were pointing towards him as the lead guy.

Despite the Cowboys signaling their commitment to Pollard, however, they are still being linked with different running backs and it has been happening throughout the offseason. Once upon a time, Dallas was rumored to take Texas’ Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Now, the ‘Boys are being linked to another running back and this one is a power player in the NFL.

Though already investing $10 million in Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys could potentially make a move for Minnesota Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook and his $14 million cap hit, according to Cowboys Country.

How Much to Trade for Dalvin Cook?https://t.co/WOtDxe5VYh via @DallasCowboysFN — fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) April 27, 2023

This isn’t happening.

Yeah, the Dallas Cowboys wouldn’t have to give up much for Dalvin Cook in terms of a trade, but I don’t see Jerry Jones wanting to invest $24 million just into the backfield — and just for one season at that. But I can’t hate on Cowboys fans for dreaming. A backfield tandem of Cook and Pollard would be absolutely sexy on paper. (RELATED: San Diego Has Become The Clear Favorite To Land MLS Expansion Franchise)

As far as where Cook will actually go?

I’ve heard Miami is nice…