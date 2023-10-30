Best Hair Growth Products: For Achieving Thickness and Volume

Hair growth is a natural process that occurs in every individual. It plays a significant role in enhancing one’s appearance and self-confidence. However, many individuals struggle with hair growth problems, such as thinning hair, hair loss, and slow growth. Many of the best hair growth products are available to address these concerns.

This comprehensive guide aims to provide insights into the best hair growth products to help individuals achieve their hair’s thickness and volume.

Best Hair Growth Products – Quick Overview

Happy Head – Best Hair Growth Products Overall

Betterbrand – Best Hair Growth Products With Vitamins

Profollica – Best Products for Hair Growth and Thickness

Keeps – Best Hair Growth Products for Male Pattern Baldness

Hims – Best for a Wide Range of Targeted Supplements

Roman – Best Hair Growth Products With Support from Healthcare Professionals

Nutrafol – Best Hair Growth Products With a Holistic Approach

What Causes Hair Growth Problems?

Before exploring the various natural hair growth products for men and women, it is essential to understand the factors that can lead to hair growth problems. Several factors can contribute to hair loss and slow growth, including genetics, hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, stress, and certain medical conditions.

Identifying the underlying cause of hair growth problems is crucial in determining the most effective solution. [1]

Understanding the Best Hair Growth Products: A Brief Overview

The best hair growth products are specifically formulated to promote hair growth, strengthen hair follicles, and improve overall hair health. These best products for hair growth encompass many options, including shampoos, conditioners, best hair growth serums, supplements, and treatments.

Each product type targets different aspects of hair growth, and their effectiveness may vary based on individual needs and preferences.

When considering women’s and men’s hair growth products, it is advisable to look for those that contain key ingredients known to support hair products for the growth of black hair, such as biotin, keratin, vitamins (B, C, D, and E), and essential oils like rosemary, peppermint, and lavender.

Choosing the best products for hair growth that are free from harsh chemicals and sulfates is also crucial, as these can damage the hair and scalp. [2]

1. Happy Head – Best Hair Growth Products Overall

Happy Head was founded in 2021 by twin brothers Dr. Ben Behnam and Dr. Sean Behnam, specializing in hair restoration. They aimed to provide a comprehensive and personalized approach to hair loss treatment.

Happy Head combines two widely recognized and effective hair loss treatments: minoxidil and finasteride. These treatments have been extensively studied and have shown positive results in clinical trials.

Happy Head Happy Head’s approach to hair loss treatment offers several benefits:

Combined Treatment: Happy Head combines minoxidil and finasteride, two of the most successful hair loss treatments. Clinical trials have shown that these treatments work better together than when used individually.

Tailored Formulas: Happy Head offers customizable formulas to suit individual needs. This allows for personalized treatment based on age, gender, and medical history.

Doctor Consultation: Happy Head provides a free consultation with a doctor with each new subscription order. This ensures the treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s needs and medical history.

Expert Support: Happy Head has a team of hair loss experts to support and guide you throughout treatment. This includes unlimited access to their team for any questions or concerns.

Products Available

Happy Head offers a range of products designed to promote hair growth and address different types of hair loss. These include:

Oral Prescriptions:

Finasteride: Happy Head offers oral finasteride in a prescription strength of 1 milligram per tablet. This medication works by inhibiting an enzyme that converts testosterone into another compound contributing to hair loss. Dutasteride: Oral dutasteride is another prescription-strength medication offered by Happy Head. It contains 0.5 milligrams of dutasteride per tablet and has been shown to improve hair growth compared to finasteride.



Topical Prescriptions:

Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil: Happy Head offers a topical solution that combines 0.3% finasteride, 8% minoxidil, 0.1% retinoic acid, and 1% hydrocortisone. This solution is applied directly to the scalp and rubbed in to promote hair growth. Liposomal Formula: Happy Head also provides topical finasteride and minoxidil liposomal formula. This formula minimizes potential side effects and gradually releases medication into the hair follicles without reaching the bloodstream.



Over-the-Counter Products:

Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner: Happy Head offers a thickening shampoo and conditioner formulated with argan oil, biotin, collagen, and keratin. These products aim to hydrate, strengthen, and promote the appearance of thicker, healthier hair. Hair Growth Supplement : Happy Head’s medication-free hair growth supplement blends vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. It is designed to promote visibly thicker hair within 3 to 6 months.



Pros

Combined Treatment: Using minoxidil and finasteride in Happy Head’s treatment approach increases efficacy and improves the chances of successful hair regrowth.

Prescriptions Available: Happy Head provides prescription medications, ensuring users access clinically proven treatments.

Customizable Dosages: Happy Head allows personalized treatment by offering customized dosages based on individual needs and preferences.

Doctor Consultations: With a free doctor consultation in each new subscription order, users can receive personalized advice and guidance from medical professionals.

Good Customer Support: Happy Head offers reliable phone and chat support, allowing users the assistance they need throughout their treatment journey.

Recurring Orders: Happy Head’s recurring order system ensures that users receive their treatments regularly without interruption.

Free Shipping: Happy Head provides free shipping on all orders, making it convenient and cost-effective for users.

Cons

Higher Pricing: Happy Head’s prices are generally higher than some competitors in the market, which may be a limiting factor for some individuals.

Limited Growth Guarantee: The growth guarantee offered by Happy Head lasts for six months but only refunds the most recent purchase, which may not be satisfactory for some users.

Outdated Studies: Some studies on the effectiveness of certain ingredients, such as retinoic acid, may need to be updated, which could affect the overall efficacy of Happy Head’s products.

Pricing Increase: After the first month, the discount offered by Happy Head for subscriptions becomes less significant as prices increase.

2. BetterBrand – Best Hair Growth Products With Vitamins

BetterBrand understands individuals’ struggles with hair loss and thinning hair. That’s why they have developed a range of hair growth supplements specially formulated to address these concerns. Their best products for hair growth are backed by scientific research and formulated with high-quality ingredients to nourish and strengthen your hair density from within.

Key Benefits of BetterBrand Hair Growth Supplements

BetterBrand Hair Growth Supplements offer a range of benefits that can help you achieve healthier, fuller, and more resilient hair. Here are some key benefits you can expect from using their products:

Promotes Hair Growth : BetterBrand’s supplements are designed to nourish and fortify hair follicles, promoting the growth of new, healthier hair.

Reduces Breakage: The ingredients in BetterBrand’s supplements, such as Iron and Zinc, contribute to stronger hair structures, minimizing the risk of breakage and improving hair resilience.

Nurtures Hair Root-to-Tip: BetterBrand’s holistic approach ensures that your hair is nourished from the roots to the tips, thanks to ingredients like Ashwagandha, which reduces stress-related hair loss.

Maximizes Nutrient Absorption Efficiency : BetterBrand incorporates Bioperine into its supplements to enhance nutrient absorption, ensuring that your hair receives the maximum benefit from each dose.

BetterBrand Hair Growth Supplement Ingredients

BetterBrand Hair Growth Supplements are formulated with a unique blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients that work together to promote healthier hair growth. Let’s explore some of the key ingredients found in their best products for hair growth:

Vitamins: BetterBrand’s supplements contain essential vitamins such as A, C, D, E, B2, B7, B9, and B12. These vitamins play a crucial role in promoting hair health and growth.

Iron and Zinc: Iron and Zinc are minerals that fortify hair structures, reducing breakage and improving hair strength.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an herb known for its stress-reducing properties. By reducing stress-related hair loss, Ashwagandha helps maintain healthy and vibrant hair.

Amino Acids: BetterBrand’s supplements include amino acids that contribute to hair strength and resilience.

Bioperine: Bioperine is added to enhance nutrient absorption, ensuring that your body efficiently utilizes the nutrients in the supplements.

BetterBrand Hair Growth Supplement Range

BetterBrand offers a range of hair growth supplements to cater to different hair types and individual needs. Let’s explore their best products for hair growth:

BetterHair Supplement

BetterHair is BetterBrand’s flagship supplement designed to optimize hair health and growth. It combines essential vitamins A, C, D, E, B2, B7, B9, and B12 with Iron and Zinc to fortify and nurture hair.

Including Ashwagandha reduces stress-related hair loss, while the trio of amino acids strengthens and improves hair resilience. BetterHair also utilizes Bioperine to enhance nutrient absorption, making the hair healthier and more robust.

Directions: Each jar of BetterHair contains 60 easy-to-swallow capsules. Take two capsules daily for optimal hair support.

BetterHair Serum

BetterHair Serum is a topical solution formulated to stimulate hair growth and thickness. It is made of natural rosemary oil, which nourishes hair follicles and scalp. The serum is suitable for all hair types and can be used on the head and beard. Simply apply a few drops of the serum to the desired area and massage it for maximum results.

Directions: Gently massage a few drops of rosemary serum into the desired hair and beard area. Repeat daily for optimal results.

Pros

Doctor Formulated: All of BetterBrand’s best products for hair growth are carefully researched and selected by a PharmD, ensuring they are backed by scientific evidence and research studies.

Designed for Everyone: BetterBrand’s hair growth supplements are thoughtfully crafted to suit all hair types and individuals, providing an easy and effective way to promote healthier, fuller hair.

Natural Ingredients: BetterBrand prioritizes using natural ingredients in its supplements, ensuring you nourish your hair with the goodness of nature.

Cons

Individual Results May Vary: Hair growth and regrowth can vary from person to person. While many users notice improvements in their hair health and growth after a few weeks of regular use, individual results may differ.

Consultation with Healthcare Professionals: If you have specific health conditions or concerns, it’s always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

3. Profollica – Best Products for Hair Growth and Thickness

Profollica’s success lies in its scientific approach to combating hair loss. Its advanced formula works by blocking dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone responsible for triggering hair loss in both men and women.

By targeting the root cause of hair loss, Profollica effectively inhibits the conversion of 5-alpha-reductase enzymes to DHT, preventing hair follicles from shrinking and ultimately falling out.

Additionally, Profollica stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, delivering essential nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, awakening dormant follicles, and promoting the growth of new, healthy hair.

Key Benefits of Profollica

Inhibits hair loss by blocking DHT production.

Stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting the growth of new hair.

Provides essential vitamins and nutrients for healthy hair.

Strengthens hair follicles, reducing breakage and damage.

Improves overall hair quality, including thickness, smoothness, and shine.

Products Available in the Profollica Line

Profollica offers a range of the best products designed to combat hair loss and promote hair regrowth. These include:

Profollica Daily Supplement: This dietary supplement contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that target the root cause of hair loss by inhibiting DHT production and promoting healthy hair growth from within.

Profollica Activator Gel : This topical gel contains a unique blend of natural ingredients that stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, nourish the hair follicles, and promote thicker, healthier hair.

Profollica Shampoo: This gentle shampoo cleanses the scalp, removes excess sebum, and prepares the hair follicles for optimal growth.

Pros

Profollica targets the root cause of hair loss by inhibiting DHT production.

It stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting new hair growth.

Profollica provides essential vitamins and nutrients for healthy hair.

The two-step system offers a comprehensive hair loss approach, addressing internal and external factors.

Cons

Results may vary from person to person, and individual responses to the treatment may differ.

Profollica works best when used consistently for at least 60 days, so patience is required.

Some individuals may experience mild side effects such as scalp irritation or redness, although these are rare.

4. Keeps – Best Hair Growth Products for Male Pattern Baldness

Keeps is an online subscription service that provides daily supplies for people managing hair loss. Its primary focus is on treating male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia). The service connects users with licensed healthcare professionals who prescribe suitable hair loss treatments based on the individual’s hair loss pattern and medical history.

Treatment Options

Keeps provides a range of treatment options for hair loss. The main offerings include:

Finasteride: An oral medication that blocks the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. It’s best suited for overall hair loss, including a receding hairline and hair loss at the crown.

Minoxidil: Available in both solution and foam form, this topical treatment slows down hair loss and stimulates regrowth at the crown of your head.

Ketoconazole Shampoo: This shampoo increases hair growth by treating dandruff and promoting a healthy scalp environment.

Thickening Hair Care Products include a shampoo, conditioner, and pomade to enhance hair thickness and volume.

These treatment options are backed by scientific research and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pros

The subscription model promotes consistent treatment, which is crucial for hair loss.

Convenient compared to local pharmacy purchases.

No need for in-person appointments.

Free initial consultation.

Access to ongoing support from licensed medical providers.

Direct home delivery.

Cons

It is not available in states where telemedicine is restricted.

Potential underlying medical conditions causing hair loss may not be addressed.

Lack of doctor selection.

No in-person doctor visits.

Orders can’t be returned once processed.

5. Hims – Best for a Wide Range of Targeted Supplements

Hims is a telehealth company that aims to provide accessible and convenient solutions for hair loss. The process begins with creating an account on the Hims website. Users must then answer questions about their hair loss status, medical history, and medications.

Hims offers both prescription and non-prescription hair loss treatments. Prescription medications such as finasteride, a generic version of Propecia, can be prescribed by a Hims healthcare professional after evaluating the user’s suitability for the treatment.

Non-prescription products, including hair-thickening shampoos, conditioners, and supplements, can be purchased directly from the Hims website.

Prescription Medications

Hims provides access to prescription medications proven effective in treating hair loss. These medications are available after an online consultation with a licensed healthcare professional. Here are the key prescription medications offered by Hims:

Finasteride: Finasteride is an oral medication that inhibits the production of DHT, addressing the underlying cause of hair loss. It is available in a 1mg dosage and requires a prescription. The FDA has approved Finasteride for the treatment of male pattern baldness.

Minoxidil: Minoxidil is a topical solution that stimulates hair growth and improves blood flow to the hair follicles. It is available in different strengths and formulations. While minoxidil is available over the counter, Hims offers a prescription-strength minoxidil product for enhanced effectiveness.

Combination Therapy: Some individuals may benefit from combining finasteride and minoxidil. Research suggests that this combination can lead to better results than medication alone. Hims offers a convenient topical spray that combines both finasteride and minoxidil.

Over-the-Counter Treatments

In addition to prescription medications, Hims offers a range of over-the-counter treatments that aim to support hair health and promote hair growth. These treatments can be purchased without a prescription and are suitable for individuals experiencing early signs of hair loss or seeking preventative measures. Here are some of the over-the-counter products offered by Hims:

Thickening Shampoo: Hims’ Thick Fix Thickening Shampoo is formulated with ingredients such as saw palmetto, known for their potential to strengthen hair and create a fuller appearance. It is important to note that this shampoo is not designed to regrow hair for individuals with male pattern baldness.

Thickening Conditioner: The Thickening Conditioner by Hims is formulated with niacinamide and panthenol, which aim to hydrate and bolster the hair, resulting in a thicker and silkier look. Like the shampoo, this conditioner does not treat male pattern baldness.

Biotin Gummies: Biotin, or vitamin B7, is associated with healthier hair, skin, and nails. Hims offers cherry-flavored biotin gummies that provide a nutritional boost for overall hair health. While these gummies cannot regrow lost hair, they may help strengthen existing hair strands.

Additional Support: Hims also offers supplements and vitamins that support overall hair health. These best products for hair growth may contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to maintaining healthy hair.

Pros

Convenient and accessible : Hims offers an online platform allowing users to access healthcare professionals and purchase hair loss treatments from their homes.

Personalized recommendations: Through online consultations, users can receive personalized recommendations based on their needs and medical history.

Range of products : Hims offers both prescription and non-prescription treatments, providing options for individuals with varying levels of hair loss.

Free shipping: Hims offers free product shipping, making it more affordable and convenient for users.

Cons

Limited variety of products: While Hims offers a range of hair loss treatments, the selection may be limited compared to other brands.

Lack of physical examination: Online consultations may provide a different level of evaluation than an in-person visit to a healthcare professional. A physical examination of the scalp can be necessary to determine the underlying causes of hair loss.

Potential side effects: Prescription medications like finasteride can have side effects. Before starting treatment, individuals must discuss potential risks and benefits with a healthcare professional.

6. Roman – Best Hair Growth Products With Support from Healthcare Professionals

Roman is a telehealth company that provides convenient and discreet access to healthcare services. With Roman, you can receive expert quality care from the comfort of your home without needing in-person visits to a doctor’s office. The process begins with an online questionnaire where you provide details about your symptoms and medical history.

A U.S. licensed healthcare professional then reviews your information and recommends a personalized treatment plan. Roman will ship it to your doorstep in discreet packaging with free 2-day shipping if prescribed medication.

Roman Hair Loss Treatments and Their Effectiveness

Roman offers two primary hair loss treatments: finasteride and minoxidil. Let’s explore how these medications work and their effectiveness in treating hair loss.

Finasteride: Finasteride is an FDA-approved prescription medication for male pattern hair loss. It reduces dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels, a hormone derived from testosterone, in the body. By lowering DHT levels, finasteride helps to prevent the shrinking of hair follicles and promotes hair regrowth .

Research shows that finasteride effectively reduces hair loss and stimulates hair regrowth. However, results may vary from person to person, and it may take several months of consistent use to see noticeable improvements. It is recommended to continue using finasteride for at least one year to assess its full effects.

Minoxidil: Minoxidil is an FDA-approved over-the-counter treatment for hair loss. It comes in both topical and oral forms. Minoxidil increases blood flow to the hair follicles, providing them with essential nutrients and oxygen. This can help to stimulate hair regrowth and prevent further hair loss.

Like finasteride, minoxidil’s effectiveness varies among individuals, and results may take several months to become apparent. Consistent and long-term use is necessary to maintain the benefits of minoxidil treatment.

Research has shown that combining finasteride and minoxidil is often more effective in treating hair loss than using either medication alone. Roman offers a combination treatment option that includes both medications, providing a comprehensive approach to combating hair loss.

Pros

Convenience: With Roman, you can skip the doctor’s office and receive treatment from your home.

Virtual Follow-ups: Roman offers free, unlimited virtual follow-ups with a physician, allowing you to address any concerns or questions.

Discreet Packaging: All Roman treatments are shipped in discreet packaging, ensuring your privacy.

Flexible Subscription: You can cancel your subscription anytime, giving you control over your treatment plan.

Cost-effective Combination: Roman offers a combination of finasteride and minoxidil, effectively reducing hair loss and promoting regrowth.

Cons

Subscription-based Payment Method : Roman operates on a subscription-based payment method, which means you need to turn off auto-renew if you wish to discontinue use.

Pricing: Roman’s minoxidil alone may be slightly more expensive than some name-brand options or competitors.

Ongoing Cost: Hair loss treatments require long-term use for optimal results, meaning the monthly cost of these best hair growth products can increase over time.

Customer Service: Some reviews suggest that Roman’s customer service could be improved regarding responsiveness and assistance.

7. Nutrafol – Best Hair Growth Products With a Holistic Approach

Nutrafol stands out from other best hair growth products through its unique approach to hair wellness. Unlike traditional treatments targeting hair loss symptoms, Nutrafol takes a holistic approach by addressing the root causes. By focusing on factors such as hormonal imbalances, inflammation, and oxidative stress, Nutrafol works by promoting hair growth from within.

Nutrafol Product Range

Nutrafol offers a range of supplements tailored to different needs and target groups. Let’s take a closer look at their best hair growth products:

Nutrafol Women Capsules

Type: Capsule

Treatments offered: 1-month supply (120 capsules)

Key ingredients : Sensoril ashwagandha, tocotrienol complex, marine collagen

The Nutrafol Women Capsules are designed to improve hair growth cycle, thickness, and strength in women aged 18 to 44. These capsules contain collagen, which provides skin, bones, and teeth structure.

Other ingredients include maca, astaxanthin, and saw palmetto. The formula addresses hormonal imbalances, stress, and oxidative damage, which can contribute to hair thinning.

Nutrafol Men Capsules

Type: Capsule

Treatments offered: 1-month supply (120 capsules)

Key ingredients: Saw palmetto, tocotrienol complex, Sensoril ashwagandha

The Nutrafol Men Capsules are designed for men who want to restore hair thickness and improve scalp health. These capsules contain saw palmetto, which helps to balance hormones and lower dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels.

DHT is an androgen hormone that can cause hair follicles to shrink and eventually close. Nutrafol Men Capsules aim to promote hair growth and improve hair quality by addressing hormonal imbalances and reducing DHT levels.

Nutrafol Postpartum Capsules

Type: Capsule

Treatments offered : 1-month supply (120 capsules)

Key ingredients: Theanine, Shatavari, DHA omega-3, marine collagen

Postpartum hair loss is a common concern for women after giving birth. Nutrafol Postpartum Capsules are specifically formulated to address the increase in stress hormones and support healthy hair growth during this period.

The capsules contain ingredients such as theanine, which helps reduce anxiety and stress, and Shatavari, an herb known for its ability to help the body cope with physical and emotional stress. These capsules also include collagen and other antioxidants to promote a healthy growth cycle.

Nutrafol Women’s Balance Capsules

Type: Capsule

Treatments offered: 1-month supply (120 capsules)

Key ingredients: Saw palmetto, maca, Sensoril ashwagandha

Women experiencing hair loss due to perimenopause or menopause may find Nutrafol Women’s Balance Capsules beneficial. This formula aims to restore hair thickness by addressing hormonal imbalances associated with these life stages.

The capsules contain a blend of ingredients, including saw palmetto, maca, and ashwagandha, to support estrogen and progesterone balance.

Pros

Natural ingredients: Nutrafol’s best hair growth products are made with 100% natural ingredients.

Clinically studied: The supplements offered by Nutrafol have undergone clinical testing, with positive results reported.

Recommended by experts: Some scientists and doctors personally recommend Nutrafol supplements.

Different pricing options: Nutrafol provides plans based on individual hair goals and budgets.

Cons

Effectiveness may vary: Nutrafol supplements may not be effective for advanced hair loss.

Pricey: Single bottles of Nutrafol best products for hair growth are priced at $88, which can be expensive for some.

Limited data: While there have been positive clinical results and reviews, there needs to be more research available to support the effectiveness of Nutrafol in increasing hair growth.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Fast Hair Growth Products

Given the many options available, selecting the best hair growth products can be overwhelming. To make an informed decision, it is essential to consider the following factors:

Hair Type: Different hair types have varying needs. For instance, individuals with fine hair may require products that add volume, while those with curly hair may benefit from these best products for hair growth that enhance moisture retention and define curls. Understanding your hair type will help you identify products tailored to your needs.

Ingredients: Look for products that contain natural and nourishing ingredients. Avoid products that contain harsh chemicals, sulfates, and parabens, as these can strip the hair of its natural oils and lead to further damage.

Reviews and Ratings: Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge the product’s effectiveness. Real-life experiences can provide valuable insights into the product’s performance and potential side effects.

Price: Consider your budget when selecting the best hair growth products. While some products may be more expensive, weighing the cost against the potential benefits and long-term results is important.

Considering these factors, you can choose the best hair growth products that align with your needs and preferences. [3]

Best Hair Growth Products: FAQ

Are the Best Hair Growth Products Suitable for Everyone?

The best hair growth products are generally safe for most individuals. However, it is important to read the product labels and consult a healthcare professional if you have any underlying medical conditions or allergies.

How Long Does It Take To See Results With the Best Hair Growth Products?

The results may vary depending on the individual and the product used. Some individuals may start noticing improvements in hair growth within a few weeks, while others may require several months of consistent use.

Can the Best Hair Growth Products Cause Any Side Effects?

Most of the best hair growth products are formulated to be safe and free from major side effects. However, it is advisable to read the product labels and perform a patch test before full application to check for allergic reactions.

Conclusion: Choosing the Best Hair Growth Product for You

Achieving thicker and more voluminous hair is a common desire for many individuals. With the wide range of best hair growth products available, choosing the right product that caters to your specific needs and preferences is essential. WConsider factors such as your hair type, ingredients, reviews, and price.

Whether you prefer organic options, fast-acting and best products for hair growth, or solutions tailored specifically for men or women, the best hair growth products can help you achieve your desired thickness and volume.

Embrace the power of these products and embark on a journey towards healthier and more beautiful hair.

