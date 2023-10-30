Police Say Heavily Armed Man Killed Himself Before Carrying Out Apparent Attack On Amusement Park: REPORT

A heavily armed 20-year-old man, who appeared to be planning a potential attack, was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, Fox News reported.

The body was found by the park officials on Saturday morning just before the facility was set to open its doors to the public, according to Fox News. The man had allegedly breached the park’s security with an array of weapons, including an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and explosive devices. The man was reportedly clad in tactical clothing and body armor.

BREAKING: Heavily armed man with guns, ammo and explosives found dead inside popular amusement park https://t.co/rvNJS8yNl7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2023

Sheriff Lou Vallario shared that a cryptic message was discovered scrawled on the wall of the women’s bathroom where the man’s lifeless body was found, the outlet added. “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves,” the message reportedly read. (RELATED: Man Arrested On North Carolina Campus Carrying Large Arsenal, Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammo: Report)

As the investigation continued, authorities searched the man’s vehicle, where they reportedly found explosive devices, the outlet noted. No other explosives were discovered within the park’s premises.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said, Fox reported.