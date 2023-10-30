‘DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA’: Kevin Brennan Makes Fun Of Matthew Perry’s Death, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Comedian Kevin Brennan mocked the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry on social media Saturday and is now facing backlash from fans.

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” Brennan wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter. Perry’s fans lashed out against the former “SNL” writer’s tweet over his shocking words. Brennan posted the comments on the “Misery Loves Company” podcast’s social media account. Brennan doubled down on his remarks by returning to the platform for a second round of insults.

“I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die,” Brennan wrote.

Angered fans took to social media to blast Brennan’s ruthless messages, calling him “disgusting,” and saying, “It’s really sad when someone takes a tragedy and tries to gain popularity from it.”

A social media user clapped back at Brennan, saying, “definition of a pathetic attempt to get attention right here. I didn’t know you existed until today and I can see why.”

Another tweeted, “What the hell is wrong with you? You’re a pathetic little loser of a man.” Someone else posted, “I want to say cancel this looser, but can you cancel someone no one knows?”

Others who were taken aback by Brennan’s harsh comments wrote, “Wow, it’s a shame it wasn’t you.”

“Millions are mourning this man and the same can’t be said for you when your time comes. Even from your own family,” another user wrote. (RELATED: Matthew Perry’s Last Instagram Post Haunts Fans)

“Friends” star and beloved actor Matthew Perry died October 28 of an apparent drowning at the age of 54.

Brennan has not made any motions toward retracting his comments.