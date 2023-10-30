Man In Long Island Arrested For Pointing Gun At Child Over Candy

A Long Island man was arrested and charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly pointing a gun at a six-year-old boy over Halloween candy Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in Manhasset at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS News reported. A mother and her children had dropped off candy at a friend’s house on Rockcrest Road, according to police. However, they realized they might have delivered the candy to the wrong address. Upon returning to the house, the family reportedly sent the six-year-old boy to retrieve the bag.

Man allegedly points gun at 6-year-old boy after goody bag brought to wrong house on Long Island https://t.co/x4KsI7JHtC pic.twitter.com/XUDW6CizLO — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 29, 2023

At that moment, Michael Wen, 43, reportedly opened the front door and allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, according to Long Island News. He also allegedly demanded the boy get off his property, per CBS News. Wen was subsequently arrested and charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. (RELATED: Family Arrested After Police Say They Found Drugs, Guns And Cash At Their Daycare Center)

Wen appeared in court Sunday, where a mental health evaluation was ordered, per the outlet. The court also issued a stay-away order of protection and mandated anger management for the accused, the outlet added.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13. The incident has shocked the community and raised questions about the motivation behind such an action. One neighbor, Diana Donatelli, expressed her concern about the long-term impact of the incident on the child and his parents, Long Island News added.

“It’s shocking. Why would anyone do that? … This will affect this child for the rest of his life and certainly the parents.”