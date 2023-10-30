School Busts 2nd Teacher In Less Than A Month For Selling Porn On OnlyFans

A second teacher at a Missouri school has been placed on leave after administrators learned she was selling adult content on OnlyFans, the Post Dispatch reported Friday.

Megan Gaither, 31, an English teacher and varsity cheerleading coach at St. Clair High School, confirmed her suspension after someone slipped a note under her classroom door, claiming they “knew her secret,” according to the Post Dispatch.

Gaither joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform used primarily for pornographic content, in May to supplement her income and help repay her student loans, which totaled $125,000, per the Post Dispatch.

“Teaching does not financially support a person,” Gaither told the outlet. “It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”

She was making an additional $3,000 to $5,000 a month on the platform and had more than 1,500 subscribers, but has since deactivated her account, the outlet reported.

An English teacher and cheerleading coach at St. Clair High says she made pornography on the website OnlyFans, the second St. Clair teacher to admit as much in a month. https://t.co/Pmz5Qz2wnW — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) October 28, 2023

Her colleague, Brianna Coppage, resigned from the same school earlier in October under similar circumstances. But instead of deleting her account, Coppage opted to focus full-time on the platform after school officials discovered her OnlyFans, the outlet noted.

The suspended teacher said rumors started at school after she appeared in a video on Coppage’s account mid-October, per the Post Dispatch. Although the video — like all her other content — didn’t show Gaither’s face, it was shot at a St. Louis hotel party, and a publicly posted photo from the party showed Gaither wearing the same outfit she wore in the video, per the outlet. Gaither described Coppage as her best friend, the outlet noted.

School officials cited “professionalism and student communication” as grounds for her suspension, Gaither told the Post Dispatch. (RELATED: Woman Reportedly Makes A Cool Million After Abandoning Her Teaching Career For OnlyFans)

The teacher said she would likely reactivate her OnlyFans account and move out of her hometown of St. Claire and that she has discussed these plans with her husband, according to the outlet.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there are other teachers out there [on OnlyFans],” Gaither added, per the Post Dispatch. “Teachers are probably freaking out right now because two teachers from the same school, in less than a month, have been caught.”