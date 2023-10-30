Kamala Harris Asked Point-Blank Why The Biden Administration Is So Unpopular

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked point-blank why she and President Joe Biden are so unpopular during a Tuesday interview with CBS’ Bill Whitaker which aired Sunday.

“A recent CBS poll found that at the beginning of President Biden’s term, 70% of young people, people under 30, said he was doing a good job. Now it’s less than 50%, why is that? What’s going on?”

“If you poll how young people feel about the climate and the warming of our planet, it polls as one of their top concerns,” Harris said. “When we talk about what we are doing with student loan debt, polls very high. The challenge that we have as an administration is we gotta let people know who brung it to ’em. That’s our challenge.”



“But it is not that the work we are doing is not very, very popular with a lot of people,” she continued. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Sinks To Lowest Point In Over A Year: POLL)

Whitaker also asked Harris why the Biden-Harris ticket isn’t “30 points ahead” of former President Donald Trump in the polls if they’re doing so well.

“I’m not a political pundit, so I’m not gonna speak to that,” Harris said. “But what I will say is this: when the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear,” she said. “We’re gonna win. And I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy, but we will win. I have no doubt.”

A new Gallup poll found that Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has dropped 11 points over the past month, falling to 75%. Biden received a 35% approval rating among independent voters, according to the poll. Biden is also struggling in states he won in 2020, including New York, where a majority of Democrats want a different presidential candidate.