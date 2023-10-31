AB InBev’s US Sales Tank More Than 13% In Latest Quarter After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster: REPORT

Anti-American beer company Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB) announced that its latest sales in the United States (its biggest market) collapsed more than 13.5% in the latest quarter — this, as AB is still dealing with the fallout of the Dylan Mulvaney marketing disaster.

Back over the summer, Modelo officially dethroned Bud Light as the No. 1 beer in America.

The biggest brewer in the world (for now) said revenue in the United States declined around 14% from July-September, via the New York Post, while also reportedly labeling sales in Europe as “soft.” For America, it’s the second straight quarter Anheuser-Busch InBev has seen sales decline.

But the company did get a little good news, as sales in Asia, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are growing, and overall, the Belgian-based blowhole corporation had revenue go up 4% to a total of $15.6 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales, in a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer that cost it sales. https://t.co/qDu2x3U9oM — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 31, 2023

If you can’t get the U.S. interested in your product, you’re irrelevant — that’s the way I see it, and Anheuser-Busch is no different.

They can flex all they want about all of their shiny sales across other parts of the world, but let's just be honest here: when you're comparing the riches and cultures of these other countries to the United States … it's not even a competition.

Have your little joy, AB. Because it’s over for you in America.