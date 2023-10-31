What The Hell? Man Puts ‘Son On Sale’ To Pay Off Debt To Loan Shark

This world, man…

A 45-year-old man in Aligarh — a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India — attempted to “sell” his minor son on a busy street with a banner that translates into English, “My son on sale.”

The crazy scene went down at Aligarh’s Roadways bus stand with the father of the boy sitting with his entire family (him, his son, wife and daughter) while around his neck he had a board that read, “My son is for sale, I want to sell him.”

The father was reportedly selling his child for Rs 6 to Rs 8 lakh, according to India.com.

An e-rickshaw driver, the man — named Rajkumar — was allegedly harassed by a loan shark, reportedly borrowing Rs 50,000 from an individual named Chandrapal Singh so he could purchase property, according to The Times of India. However, Singh allegedly manipulated Rajkumar, resulting in the former turning into a borrower and losing both his property and money.

“The moneylender often harassed and humiliated me in front of my kids. He even threw me and my family out of the house. My e-rickshaw, the only means of supporting my family, had been taken away. I’ve been visiting the local police station for days for justice, but no FIR was registered,” claimed Rajkumar. (RELATED: Ex-NBA Star Joe Smith Gets Heated After Finding Out Wife Is On OnlyFans, And It’s All On Tape)

He also claims that he already paid off Rs 6,000 of his debt and was attempting to clean the slate, according to TOI.