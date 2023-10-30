Ex-NBA’er Joe Smith Gets Heated After Finding Out Wife Is On OnlyFans, And It’s All On Tape For Our Popcorn Pleasure

The disrespect is absolutely STUNNING.

Joe Smith — a former NBA star who played 16 years in the league — was understandably pissed off when he found out that his wife has an OnlyFans account, and it was all caught on camera for our popcorn poppin’ pleasure as his disrespectful ass ex-porn star partner (who went by Yasmine Pendavis), Kisha Chavis, recorded the confrontation between the two.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page,” said Smith, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1995 NBA Draft. “Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could’ve talked to me before you did it. That’s bullsh*t. That’s f*cked up, Kish. I’m telling you, that’s f*cked up.”

But Chavis wasn’t playin’ that logical ish like the real independent queen she is!

“I have an OnlyFans page and he’s mad because he’s just now finding out about it,” said the two-time whore (literally). “… I’m not doing it with anybody but myself, so why should I have to tell you… My body, my f*cking choice.”

WATCH:

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan pic.twitter.com/DFHA1mI0y1 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 30, 2023

So obviously these two are struggling with finances, but is that really a reason to go back to whorin’?

But at the same time, Joe Smith should’ve known better … you can’t turn a hoe into a housewife. Why are we marrying a porn star? (RELATED: The Drama Is Real! 76ers’ Security ‘Stopped’ James Harden From Traveling With The Team: REPORT)

It’s like Lil Wayne said in ‘6 Foot 7 Foot’: “Hoes gon’ be hoes, so I couldn’t blame Tammy.”

Shoulda got you a good girl, dawg.